Hunter Henry, DeVante Parker among 50 best pass-catchers in Madden 23

EA Sports released ratings for wide receivers and tight ends on Monday, and while the New England Patriots were represented, they were not exactly held in high regard.

Two Patriots pass-catchers cracked the top 50, and one of them is not even technically a receiver. Tight end Hunter Henry made the list with an overall rating of 84. He was a key target for Mac Jones last season, finishing with 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns.

The rating is the latest in a line of good news that Henry has received over the past week. He made ESPN’s top 10 tight ends list on Friday, coming in at the 10th spot.

The other representative for the Patriots did not even play for the organization last season. DeVante Parker checked in as the 50th-highest rated pass-catcher on the list with an overall rating of 84.

Some of you may take Madden ratings seriously, while others may not put as much stock into it. Whatever the case may be, this illustrates that New England doesn’t have a go-to playmaker heading into 2022.

