Hunter Henry could be an offseason addition for Raiders

Over the next two months, the Raiders are expected to significantly reshuffle the roster. That means the team could look dramatically different in just a few weeks as we inch toward free agency and the draft.

One position that could look much different in 2023 is tight end. Foster Moreau is a free agent and Darren Waller has a very tradeable contract if the team decides to move on. If that’s the case, who could be an option to replace either one of them?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he mentioned a player who could be released by every team in the upcoming weeks. That list included Hunter Henry, who the Patriots signed in 2021. Here are Spielberger’s thoughts on the player and why he could be released:

“Henry had a productive first season in New England, most importantly hauling in nine touchdown receptions and dropping just one pass on 78 targets. This past season, he earned the lowest receiving grade of his career (61.4) and by far his worst run-blocking grade (48.3). With Bill O’Brien returning as offensive coordinator, perhaps he wants two solid veteran tight ends to work with, enabling him to line up with various different personnel groupings and helping to get an anemic Matt Patricia-led offense back on track. On the flip side, perhaps the team wants to put that $10.5 million in cash savings to work elsewhere to help improve the unit.”

Josh McDaniels obviously has experience with Henry given their time together in New England. But could he make him a more productive player in Las Vegas? The answer is that it probably depends on who the quarterback is for the 2023 season.

But if the Raiders are looking to save some money at tight end, Henry could be a solid option for a decent price should he get released. Keep him on your radar over the next few weeks as he could soon be an unrestricted free agent.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire