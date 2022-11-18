Hunter Henry on being ready to match Jets' energy in Week 11, QB Mac Jones' leadership
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry on Week 11 against the New York Jets, quarterback Mac Jones, and more.
6 keys to victory for the New York Giants as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Jets rule out two starters ahead of Patriots matchup.
In the aftermath of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr‘s emotional press conference following last Sunday’s loss to the Colts, there was some speculation that Carr was talking about tight end Darren Waller when calling out teammates’ effort. Carr said Wednesday that wasn’t the case. But the quarterback and Waller still talked it out, according to the [more]
Buffalo is getting dumped on.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
Travel will be difficult for the Bills.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.
Philly's defense is large and it is scary.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel roams the sideline, his hands are usually relaxed in the pockets of his sweatpants. ''Mike's not your stereotypical head coach,'' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. McDaniel showed his optimism during an early conversation with Tagovailoa, when the first-year coach promised to get '' greatness '' out of the Dolphins' young quarterback.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]