Hunter Ensley details Vols’ comeback win to open Knoxville Super Regional

Tennessee trailed Evansville, 2-1, entering the bottom of the third inning on Friday in game No. 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional. The Vols and Purple Aces were also tied, 5-5, entering the bottom of the fifth inning before Tennessee clinched an, 11-6, victory.

Tennessee center fielder Hunter Ensley met with media following the contest and discussed the Vols coming from behind to win game No. 1 of a best-of-three series.

“I just think, offensively, our mentality is any given inning we can get you for three, four, five or even more than that,” Ensley said. “Offensively, it is just keeping the foot on the pedal, and if we don’t get it done one inning then we might get it done in the sixth, seventh or eighth. It really doesn’t matter. I just think as good as our lineup is one through nine, we can get you with anybody at any different time.”

Ensley went 3-for-4 against Evansville and hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. He recorded four RBIs and two runs.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

