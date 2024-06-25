Hunter Ensley details avoiding Aggies’ catcher to score winning run

Hunter Ensley scored a decisive run during the seventh inning of game No. 3 in Tennessee’s, 6-5, win against Texas A&M to win a national championship.

Ensley made an acrobatic move to avoid Aggies’ catcher Jackson Appel. He discussed the play after Tennessee won the College World Series.

“I know KT (Kavares Tears) really hit that ball hard,” Ensley said. “You could probably say I was assuming it a little bit, at the very beginning off the bat, that I thought he got enough of it. Peeked in, saw that it stayed in. It took a really good bounce right to (Jace) LaViolette.

“When I saw that, I knew I had to get on my horse. Dean was pretty much telling me outside, outside, outside. And the throw actually ended up carrying the guy to the outside. Just natural instinct trying to make a play right there and get back on the inside part of the bag, and just was able to avoid the tag right there and ended up being a pretty big run.”

