Hunter Dickinson's 33 points lifts Michigan basketball to 87-70 win over Michigan State

He wandered toward mid-court with muscles flexed and head nodding, guttural screams instinctively rolling off his lips. Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson had been shoved around by Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn some 48 hours prior, and on Tuesday — against an archrival, with postseason hopes beginning to dwindle — he reveled in the glory of his own brute strength.

Moments earlier, Dickinson held the ball on the left baseline and waited for his teammates to clear the lane. He faced up against Michigan State big man Julius Marble II and drove baseline, circling beneath the hoop and surfacing on the other side for a reverse one-handed slam — plus the foul. And in the precious seconds between his dunk and the impending free throw, Dickinson roared all the way to the Block M at center court.

By then the game was out of reach. An electric first half by Michigan staggered the Spartans barely 10 minutes into the game and produced an 18-point lead from which the visitors never recovered. The Wolverines shot 58% from the field, including 7-for-12 from 3-point range in one of their best offensive showings of the season. They blitzed the Spartans from the opening whistle to the last in a 87-70 win that repaid coach Tom Izzo’s crew for a similar pummeling in East Lansing five weeks ago.

Dickinson poured in 33 points on 13-for-19 shooting by pummeling Michigan State in the paint. Small forward Caleb Houstan chipped in 16 points. The Wolverines received 14 much-needed points from their bench.

At Crisler Center, in-person support for the Wolverines nosedived this season as coach Juwan Howard’s team plummeted from a top-10 ranking to the middle of the Big Ten pack. Even on Tuesday, one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, there were swaths of empty seats in the upper level at Crisler Center and enough Michigan State fans to bellow a “Go green, go white!” chant that reverberated before tipoff.

But those who donned their Michigan garb and came to the arena carried the volume of a sold-out crowd. Emboldened, perhaps, by the in-house antagonists supporting the visitors, the U-M fans in attendance shook the arena with full-throated cheers saluting an incredible first-half performance.

The Wolverines opened the game by making nine of their first 10 shots from the field in an offensive display as scorching as it was balanced. They compiled runs of 14-2 and 8-0 that staggered a Michigan State team devoid of rhythm, saddling the Spartans with a deficit that swelled to 18 late in the half. Six different players scored at least five points in the opening 20 minutes for Michigan, which shot 60.7% from the field and paired effective perimeter scoring (5-for-8 from 3-point range) with potency on the interior (20 points in the paint).

For weeks the U-M coaching staff has pined for larger contributions from the bench, which is usually a glaring weakness for the Wolverines. As recently as Friday, assistant coach Saddi Washington said Michigan was searching for “outliers” to supplement the expected scoring of Dickinson, Houstan, Eli Brooks and Devante’ Jones. The response came from backup point guard Frankie Collins and small forward Terrance Williams II.

Martelli turned to Collins far earlier than normal when Jones picked up two fouls in fewer than three minutes, one of which was the kind of overzealous mistake he made earlier in the season. Collins responded with one of the better stretches of his young career by slicing through the MSU defense to make dump-off passes near the rim. Even when Collins (four assists) was out of control — which happened on more than one occasion — he found ways to smuggle the ball to Dickinson for possession-saving buckets that suggested this might just be Michigan’s night.

Collins demonstrated enough composure to stabilize the offense when Martelli turned to some unusual lineup combinations after Houstan joined Jones in foul trouble. He teamed with fellow guards Kobe Bufkin and Brooks to find Williams for a trio of 3-pointers that gave the crowd another jolt.

The Wolverines protected their 16-point halftime lead by feeding Dickinson in the post. Time and again he lowered his shoulder against MSU big men Julius Marble II, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Mady Sissoko to force his way under the rim for high-percentage layups. He scored 21 of his 33 points in the second half and nearly all of them looked easy.

He finished the job by swooping across the lane and dunking the Spartans into submission.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hunter Dickinson's 33 lifts Michigan to 87-70 win over Michigan State