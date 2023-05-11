Hunter Dickinson wants to showcase his 3-point shooting next season for KU basketball

LAWRENCE — Hunter Dickinson acknowledged last week that turning pro was something that was on his mind, as he thought about what to do next after his junior season of college basketball.

Dickinson, a center, had spent the past three years playing at Michigan. He was assessing his situation. And while he’d ultimately end up electing to transfer, and eventually chose Kansas, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility was a possibility.

But, Dickinson explained, if just getting to the NBA was his goal then he could have left college already. When he gets to the next level, he wants to be as ready as possible to be able to stick on a roster. And among the ways he outlined playing for the Jayhawks could help him do that, his 3-point shooting will be a focus and head coach Bill Self is all for it.

RELATED: KU basketball’s Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. invited to NBA combine

“(Self) wants to be a part of developing my game even more, and so, that’s definitely going to be a part of my game next year — is expanding my range,” Dickinson said. “He wants me to shoot even deeper 3s, and so, that’ll be part of what I’m working on this off-season. And so, that’s something that I definitely want to showcase next year.”

Being on a team that has the potential to win as much as Kansas does will help, too, Dickinson noted. He also sees himself showcasing more of what he’s capable of defensively with his new Big 12 Conference program, after leaving the Big Ten Conference. But while he’s shown he can hit 3s at the college level, he understands he hasn’t averaged many attempts per game while doing so.

RELATED: KJ Adams Jr.’s NIL partnership with Priority Sports showcases his vision for his future

Then with Michigan, Hunter Dickinson looks to make a play against Toledo during a NIT game March 14 in Ann Arbor.

Dickinson improved from a 32.8% shooter from behind the arc as a sophomore to a 42.1% shooter from behind the arc as a junior, sure. But on the way to doing so he shot seven less 3s, 57 as a junior compared to 64 as a sophomore. That meant that he dropped from averaging two 3s attempted per game as a sophomore to 1.7 3s attempted per game as a junior.

Exactly what Self and company will want to see from Dickinson here will be developed, surely, as the Jayhawks discover how they want to play as a team in the months ahead of their opener. It’s unlikely Dickinson will be expected to average close to six 3-point attempts per game, which is what Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson each did this past season at Kansas. But Kevin McCullar Jr. attempted an average of almost three 3s per game as the team’s third option there, and that might be a good bet for Dickinson with the roster at its current construction.

“Hunter has great size at 7-foot-1,” Self said in a release after Dickinson’s transfer became official. “He shot 42 percent from three-point range last year. He needs to advance his game more on the perimeter to probably fit in what today’s NBA big men look like and we are excited to work with him on that. He’s been well drilled. He’s been well coached. He’s played at the highest level. He’s guarded the best big men in the country. For him to come to Kansas and come to the Big 12 definitely enhances our outlook for next year’s team being able to do some special things immediately.”

Self also described Dickinson as the “most-ready made player” to come in and have the potential to put up the kind of statistics an All-American would that they’ve ever recruited to join the Jayhawks. The better Dickinson can be shooting the ball from behind the arc, the better he’ll be able to do that. And playing alongside a point guard like Dajuan Harris Jr. will certainly help, too.

There were a number of reasons Dickinson ended up choosing Kansas, with Self making it clear to him how badly the Jayhawks wanted him. Sharing the court with Harris was one of them. And it wasn’t a minor part.

“A lot, that’s for sure,” Dickinson said. “We saw the film when I was on the visit, and that’s a point guard that I can definitely play with, for sure.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas basketball could be great at shooting 3s