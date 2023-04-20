Hunter Dickinson to visit another powerhouse on transfer tour

The hope that Michigan basketball star center Hunter Dickinson will eschew his original decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and return to Ann Arbor appears to be getting slimmer and slimmer.

The Wolverines reportedly still retain a shot to retain the 7-footer, but after visiting Maryland and Kansas, the notion became more far-fetched. And on Thursday, another contender entered the fold.

According to On3 basketball recruiting guru and insider Joe Tipton, Dickinson will add to his list of growing suitors that he’ll visit, with Lexington now on the list. He will now reportedly visit Kentucky starting late this upcoming weekend.

Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson tells me he will visit Kentucky on April 23-25. h/t @roundballpod https://t.co/fTiNPlT11m — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 20, 2023

Dickinson is the top player in the transfer portal on the basketball side this cycle. Kansas appears to be wooing him hardest, but Maryland has his former high school head coach now on staff as an assistant.

Kentucky isn’t quite as dominant these past few years as it was under John Calipari, but if it’s able to convince Dickinson, certainly that could change in a hurry.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire