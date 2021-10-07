Hunter Dickinson slams Illinois fans at Big Ten media days; story and reactions

Illinois doesn’t like Michigan and Michigan doesn’t like Illinois. That’s become no secret.

The animosity truly began as the Wolverines rolled through the Big Ten schedule but couldn’t play the road test against the surging Illini due to having to postpone the season for two weeks because of COVID-19 in January. When Illinois finally got its chance, it upended Michigan, 76-53, the Wolverines’ second loss of the season to that point.

However, two days later, against rival MSU, the maize and blue clinched the Big Ten title, despite having not played as many games as the Illini. That got fans in Champaign heated.

So, on Thursday, as Big Ten media days kicked off in Indianapolis for basketball, outspoken Michigan center Hunter Dickinson certainly drew the ire of Illini fans by telling the world exactly how he feels about them.

“Illinois fans are pretty annoying, I’m not going to lie.” — Hunter Dickinson — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) October 7, 2021

Illinois lobbied the conference to be named co-champions, but Kevin Warren, even now, is standing by his decision to crown the Wolverines.

Kevin Warren asked about Illinois wanting to be co-champs last year (Michigan won the league outright): "I feel we made the right decision collectively with all the athletic directors and conference staff." — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 7, 2021

As far as Dickinson is concerned, he’s ready to right the wrongs of his last outing against Illinois.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson on his game against #Illini last year: "Illinois fans definitely let me know how I played on Instagram and Twitter a lot. I definitely had one of my lesser games of the season, so for me to be able to have another chance, I would appreciate that" pic.twitter.com/JhPG4LTbiZ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 7, 2021

