Hunter Dickinson will return to KU next season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – 7-foot-2 center Hunter Dickinson’s time in Lawrence is not done yet.

The big man is coming back for one more year, he announced on social media on Friday.

Dickinson averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds, while earning second-team All-American, as a junior with the Jayhawks. The 2024-25 season will be his fifth and final year of college hoops.

Dickinson and KU head men’s basketball coach Bill Self teamed up for the announcement on social media.

“Hey [Hunter], have you made a decision yet?” Self asked publicly on Twitter/ X. “Everybody wants to know what you’re thinking.”

Dickinson promptly responded to the legendary head coach’s question.

“Yeah you’re right coach,” he said. “I guess it’s time to tell everyone I’m coming back. Rock Chalk!”

It’s the second piece of huge roster news for KU on Friday. The Jayhawks also got a commitment, and signing to make it official, from Alabama transfer guard Rylan Griffen.

