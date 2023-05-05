After Hunter Dickinson picks KU, Jayhawks lose freshman big man to transfer portal

Kansas freshman men’s basketball forward Zuby Ejiofor, who scored 31 points and grabbed 43 rebounds total while playing 5.1 minutes a game in 25 games during the 2022-23 season, has decided to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

His mentor, Andy Philachack, confirmed the news to The Star on Friday.

Ejiofor’s decision to leave KU after one season comes one day after 7-footer Hunter Dickinson’s Thursday announcement that he’d chosen to KU from Michigan, where he was a first-team All-Big Ten player the last two seasons.

Ejiofor, listed at 6-9 and 240 pounds from Garland, Texas, was a 65% shooter his freshman season. He scored a season high eight points versus Indiana in December.

Ejiofor — he did not start playing basketball until eighth grade — averaged 21.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.9 blocked shots and 1.9 steals per game for Garland High in 2021-22. He averaged 21.0 points and 13.0 rebounds for Garland as a junior in 2020-21. He arrived at KU ranked No. 44 in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

KU has had seven players enter the portal since season’s end. Five have already picked new schools. The five are: Bobby Pettiford (East Carolina), Cam Martin (Boise State), Zach Clemence (Santa Barbara), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State) and MJ Rice (North Carolina State). Kyle Cuffe Jr. has not announced a destination yet.

KU has added three players from the portal thus far. They are: Dickinson (Michigan), Nick Timberlake (Towson) and Arterio Morris (Texas).

The Jayhawks, who have two scholarships left to award in the recruiting class of 2023, have just three returning scholarship players from last year’s team. They are: Ernest Udeh, KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris. KU also has signed freshmen Marcus Adams, Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell.