The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Spencer Rattler is not sure how things went sideways when he was Oklahoma's quarterback, he just knows it was time for a reset and believes he's found it at South Carolina. ''I feel totally refreshed to be at a new university, a great university like this,'' Rattler said Wednesday. Rattler seemed in the perfect spot for him at Oklahoma, He was a five-star talent with a power arm who led the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship in 2020.