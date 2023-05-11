Hunter Dickinson explains transfer to Kansas: 'I got less than six figures at Michigan'

Former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson had a simple explanation for why he left the Wolverines and decided to transfer to Kansas for his final season of college basketball eligibility.

"I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career," the 7-foot-1 center said on Barstool's Roundball Podcast.

First of all, the Jayhawks -- who were a No. 1 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament -- are expected to be one of the nation's top teams this season. In addition, there's a greater potential for him to strike lucrative deals for his name, image and likeness.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles against Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Despite Dickinson averaging 18.5 points and nine rebounds and being named to the All-Big Ten first team, the Wolverines went just 18-16 last season and did not receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

"I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan, I do love the program and everything," he said. "That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave, I didn't, but I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage, I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas transfer Hunter Dickinson 'got less than 6 figures at Michigan'