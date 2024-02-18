Hunter Dickinson defends Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard against MSU's Jordan Hall
Hunter Dickinson may not play for Juwan Howard's Michigan basketball team anymore, but the former Wolverine clearly still supports his coach.
The now-Kansas Jayhawk demonstrated that support on Sunday by defending Howard a day after his Wolverines fell 73-63 to Michigan State in Ann Arbor. The now-Kansas Jayhawk went to social media to respond to Michigan State football linebacker Jordan Hall, who shared a post on his Instagram Story of Howard photoshopped as a McDonald's employee.
The post, which originally generated from a Michigan State fan account following the Spartans' win, clearly didn't sit well with Dickinson. He clapped back at Hall, pointing out that Michigan football walloped the Spartans in 2023:
“I don’t think the sport that lost 49-0 should be involved in the trolling,” Dickinson wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Dickinson, a big trash talker himself, made sure Hall remembered the blowout Michigan handed Hall and the Spartans in October. Behind J.J. McCarthy's big passing day — 289 passing yards with four touchdowns — the Wolverines beat the Spartans by a landslide 49-0. Michigan's shutout win over Michigan State marked the fifth-biggest blowout in rivalry history.
Even as pressure mounts around Howard in what is his worst season to date in Ann Arbor, it's clear the players he coaches — and coached — still support him.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hunter Dickinson defends Michigan's Juwan Howard after Michigan State loss