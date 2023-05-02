Hunter Dickinson, who is considering KU, chooses format for transfer announcement

Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection who put his name in the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal on March 31, will announce his college choice on Barstool Sports’ Instagram account, he announced Tuesday on the Barstool Roundball Podcast.

What he didn’t reveal is when the decision to attend either Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland or Villanova will be made … and made public. Presumably it’ll be sometime this week.

“I do hate how people think I’m trying to just drag this along,” Dickinson said Tuesday afternoon on the Roundball podcast presented by Barstool Sports.

“I promise you If I knew where I was going, I would’ve happily made the decision sooner. I really am struggling trying to pick a school,” Dickinson added. “The good thing about all of this is, all the options, I feel like if I went there I would succeed. But it’s just trying to figure out which one out of them is the best and the one I’m most comfortable at. I know I’ll succeed at any four of them, but it’s kind of just where do I most feel comfortable, I guess.”

He has visited the four above-mentioned schools plus Georgetown. He also has had Syracuse on his list. Dickinson recently completed a campus visit to KU.

“Kansas was really cool. Just going there and to Kentucky, it’s just so different than being at Michigan because at Michigan obviously everything is focused around football,” Dickinson said on the podcast. “But walking by the facilities and stuff, just how much basketball is so dominant there. And it was really just cool to see the facilities, the dorms. Then talking with coach (Bill) Self for a while and meeting the whole staff and the players, it was really cool. The fieldhouse was crazy. Bill Self is a cool and down-to-earth guy.”

Dickinson, who is a native of Alexandria, Virginia, averaged 18.5 points on 56% shooting this past season for the 18-16 Wolverines. He hit 24 of 57 three-pointers for 42.1% and also cashed 72.7% of his free throws. He contributed 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per contest.

Story continues

Dickinson was named AP honorable mention All-America this past season.

KU this offseason has added two players from the transfer portal: former Towson guard Nick Timberlake and former Texas guard Arterio Morris.

Kevin McCullar nets Combine invitation

Kevin McCullar, who played the past season at KU after transferring from Texas Tech, has received an invitation to the upcoming NBA Combine, his father confirmed to The Star. News first circulated via social media on Tuesday.

McCullar has not ruled out a possible return to KU, however he went through Senior Day festivities and has made it clear is his preference would be to begin his NBA career.

Wrote Corey Tulaba, editor of Hardwood Magazine and the owner of the Draft Dude account on Twitter: “Arguably the best perimeter defender in the class, Kevin McCullar did it all for the Jayhawks this season averaging 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals all while guarding the opposing team’s best player every night. An impact role player, McCuller can be a seamless connector on the wing for any NBA team.”

The Combine is set for May 16-18 in Chicago.