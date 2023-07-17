How Hunter Dickinson compares Michigan and Kansas basketball cultures: 'Michigan is like a fake Midwest'

Hunter Dickinson is still getting used to his new college basketball team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

After three years in Ann Arbor, the former Michigan center announced in May he would play his senior season for coach Bill Self at Kansas.

On an appearance on the "Rock Chalk Unplugged" podcast, Dickinson said he feels he has more to accomplish with the Jayhawks, opting to transfer rather than entering the NBA draft.

"Three years at Michigan, I did some great things, made some memories there," Dickinson said. "But I felt like I wasn't yet ready for the draft and I wanted to do one more year, try to win a national championship and try to win a little bit more."

Dickinson said Lawrence, Kansas was "pretty similar" to Ann Arbor, calling the home of the Wolverines "a bit bigger," but calling his new home "a little bit more laid back."

But while describing the culture of Lawrence, Dickinson seemed to create a hierarchy between Michigan and Kansas.

"Walking around, the people are super welcoming, super nice," Dickinson said. "Definitely get those Midwest vibes. I feel like Michigan, they weren't as nice. There were nice people, but not as nice.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"I feel like Michigan is like a fake Midwest. Kansas is actually a Midwest town, and I loved my time at Michigan, but the people here at Kansas are especially nice."

In the days after he announced his transfer to Kansas in May, Dickinson, on Barstool's Roundball Podcast, said he made "less than six figures" with the Wolverines.

"I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan, I do love the program and everything," Dickinson said. "That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave, I didn't, but I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage, I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team."

"I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

In 94 games with Michigan from 2020-23, including 89 starts, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, shooting 57% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

In four career games against Ohio State, Dickinson averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, shooting 62.9% from the field.

