Hunter Biden issued subpoena to appear before impeachment inquiry

Hunter Biden and his brother James have both been told to appear before the Oversight Committee for a deposition - JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Hunter Biden has been issued with a subpoena to appear before a Republican impeachment inquiry.

James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued Mr Biden Jr and his brother James with a summons to appear in Congress to address a nearly year-long investigation into the US president’s family.

So far, Republicans in the House of Representatives have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating Joe Biden in any wrongdoing, but say their inquiry paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” by the president in his family’s business dealings.

“Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” Mr Comer, a representative from Kentucky, said in a statement.

The inquiry could ultimately result in Republicans bringing impeachment charges against the president for “high crimes and misdemeanours”.

The subpoenas demand that Hunter Biden and James Biden appear before the Oversight Committee for a deposition.

The congressmen also requested that James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden, and Hallie Biden, the wife of the president’s deceased son Beau, appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews.

Since the inquiry began, both the White House and the Biden family’s personal lawyers have described it as a political ploy aimed at hurting the president.

They say the probe is an attempt to help Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, who has been indicted on 91 felony charges.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said the investigation has been full of “worn-out, false, baseless or debunked claims”.

In a letter to Mike Johnson, the new House Speaker, on Wednesday morning, Lowell urged the new speaker to rein in the “partisan political games”.

Mr Johnson has previously said he is supportive of the inquiry, which is backed by several influential members of his party, including those on the hard-Right.

“I think we have a constitutional responsibility to follow this truth where it leads,” he told Fox News.

He also said in a separate interview that he would support Mr Comer’s decision to subpoena the president’s son, saying “desperate times call for desperate measures, and that perhaps is overdue”.