Hunter Biden blames ‘MAGA right’ for ‘impugning my character’

Hunter Biden declared he had been the “target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine” as he appeared to give evidence to Congress ahead of a vote to launch an impeachment inquiry against his father.

Mr Biden, 53, was subpoenaed by House Republicans on November 8, to appear before representatives investigating president Joe Biden’s involvement in his business dealings.

On Wednesday, the lawyer and businessman, who separately faces federal charges for gun possession under the influence of illegal drugs, said he had been the “target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine”.

He said he appeared to correct the record and make sure the “illegitimate” investigation “does not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies”.

Speaking outside the US Capitol, Mr Biden said he was “here today to acknowledge that I’ve made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded”.

But said he had been “betrayed” by politicians on the “MAGA Right,” who he said had “impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family, and my friends”.

Hunter Biden talks to reporters at the US Capitol - Jose Luis Magana/AP

Mr Biden has declined to take part in a closed-door evidence session with House Republicans, which his attorney has previously said would be used against him in leaks to the media.

But on Wednesday Mr Biden offered again to appear in a public session to discuss the claims against his father, telling reporters: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

“There is no evidence to support the allegations my father was involved in my business because it did not happen,” he said.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Wednesday.

If representatives vote on party lines, the motion will pass because Republicans have a majority in the lower house of Congress.

The move would expand the investigation into Mr Biden beyond the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, to a probe run by the whole House.

House Republicans have alleged that the president had knowledge of, and benefitted from, illegitimate business dealings by his son.

Mr Biden said 'there is no evidence to support the allegations my father was involved in my business' - Getty Images

Mr Biden Jr said: “For six years, MAGA Republicans, including members of the House committees who are in a closed-door session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family, and my friends.

“They ridiculed my struggle with addiction, they belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanise me – all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service.

“For six years, I have been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine, shouting: “Where’s Hunter?”

“Well, here’s my answer: I am here.”

It comes after Mr Biden Jr was threatened with being held in contempt if he did not appear before the committees investigating his father.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said that he would not appear for a deposition behind closed doors because Republican representatives could selectively brief his testimony to the press in an attempt to discredit him.

“Mr Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter,” Mr Lowell wrote.

“He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public - a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings.”

President ‘feels guilty’ over son’s prosecution

Jim Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, replied: “If Mr Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Separately, it was reported on Sunday that Joe Biden feels guilty about the federal prosecution against his son and believes it would not have taken place if he was not the president’s son.

Hunter Biden has been charged with four felonies and six misdemeanours, relating to an alleged falsified tax return and possession of a gun while using illegal drugs.

The indictment also details a spending spree on prostitutes and drugs from 2016 to 2019.

His lawyer has said the charges are politically motivated. Mr Biden repaid the tax he owed in 2020, with the help of a loan from his attorney.