Hunter who bagged potential record deer under investigation

An Ohio hunter who gained notoriety after killing a potential record white-tailed deer last month during archery season is at the center of a poaching investigation.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday confirmed that its Division of Wildlife is investigating allegations that Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, failed to obtain written permission from the owner of the private land on which the deer was harvested.

“While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer,” the DNR stated in a news release.

According to Outdoor Life, hunters on social-media forums had expressed suspicion that the deer might have been harvested illegally at night, since published photos showing Alexander posing with the buck were taken after dark.

Alexander’s explanation, according to Outdoor Life, was that the deer was harvested during legal hours but the photos were taken later, after a friend’s girlfriend arrived with a camera.

The DNR did not mention allegations of after-hours hunting.

The agency stated, simply, that the investigation was launched “after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.”

Outdoor Life, citing an expert, reported that the buck warranted a “green score” of 206 7 / 8 inches.

“With that preliminary score,” the publication continued, “the buck would have the potential to be the number one typical whitetail taken in the state of Ohio, and the number three typical whitetail taken in North America.”

Alexander faces a significant fine, at the least, if he’s found guilty of illegally harvesting the buck.

–Generic white-tailed deer image courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Story originally appeared on For The Win