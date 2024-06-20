Hunter Armstrong secures relay spot for Team USA at Paris Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Former Buckeye swimmer Hunter Armstrong has solidified his spot on the US Olympic team this summer.

The Dover, Ohio native finished fourth in the 100m freestyle final with a personal best time of 47.78 on Wednesday night at the US Olympic trials in Indianapolis. Armstrong’s top-four finish gives him a spot on the Americans’ 4x100m freestyle relay team in Paris.

His meet started with a slip at the start of his semifinal heat in the 100m backstroke, where he recovered from last to finish second to keep his Olympic bid alive. He then went on to come second in the final, likely giving him a spot in Paris for that event as well.

This is the second time Armstrong will compete at the Olympics after his maiden appearance in Tokyo three years ago. He won a gold medal as part of Team USA’s men’s medley relay team. Since that Olympic debut, he has amassed 15 world championship medals in three years, including seven golds.

Armstrong’s Olympic trials will continue on Thursday afternoon when he races in the 50m freestyle preliminaries. You can watch evening coverage of the US Olympic trials on NBC4.

