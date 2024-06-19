Hunter Armstrong advances to 100m freestyle final at Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong advanced to the final of the 100 meter freestyle on Tuesday night at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, continuing his bid to compete in multiple events at the Paris Games this summer.

Armstrong swam the fourth fastest time in the semifinal heats, recording a time of 47.59 seconds, seven one-hundredths of a second behind Tokyo gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who had the third fastest time of the night. The final will take place Wednesday night.

The Dover, Ohio native looks to solidify his spot on the U.S. Olympic Team after finishing second in the 100 meter backstroke on Monday. While the winners of each event automatically clinch a spot on the team, the runner-up will likely advance based on how many spots on the team are available. The entire roster will be finalized later this week as the Trials continue.

Later in the night, Ohio State senior Charlie Clark swam in the final of the 800m freestyle, finishing sixth with a time of 7:57.28. Robert Finke won the event with a time of 7:44.22.

Armstrong has a chance to qualify for one of the relay spots in the 100 meter freestyle if he finishes in the top four during Wednesday night’s final. His meet started with a slip at the start of his semifinal heat in the 100m backstroke, where he recovered from last to finish second to keep his Olympic bid alive.

“Mentally, I was struggling coming into this meet,” Armstrong said. “Just wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to pull it through so just seeing number two next to it means I get another shot.”

In addition to the 100m freestyle final, Armstrong will also compete in the 50m free, with preliminary heats scheduled for Thursday morning.

