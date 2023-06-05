Hunt family releases statement on death of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost the first lady of the franchise. The family Matriarch Norma Hunt died on Sunday at 85 years old.

CEO Clark Hunt and the family released the following statement after news spread of Norma’s death:

Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.

Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams. She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.

Lamar and Norma were married in 1964 and were at the forefront of the development of today’s NFL. She was in attendance for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory; she had attended all 57 Super Bowls. Details regarding her passing haven’t been announced.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire