Hunt County Sheriff makes arrest on multiple assault charges

Aug. 6—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrested a Garland man Thursday evening on multiple charges of assaulting law enforcement.

It was not known if the arrest was connected a chase across North Texas into Rowlett Thursday.

Fernando Calderon, 27, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, and theft. Bond amounts had not been announced as of press time Friday

It was not known as of Friday afternoon whether Calderon had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.

The aggravated assault against a public servant are each first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by maximum sentences of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery charges are second degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Each of the charges carries an optional fine of up to $10,000.

A chase ended around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 30 and Dalrock Road in Rowlett causing a massive backup on the westbound side of the interstate.