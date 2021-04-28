Hunt County athletes qualify for state track and field meet

Apr. 28—Athletes from Royse City, Quinlan Ford, Celeste and Wolfe City have secured automatic berths in the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships following their performances at their region meets this weekend.

Chasestin Winston of Royse City earned his first trip to the state meet by winning theRegion II-5A 800-meter dash at Arlington in the season-best time of 1 minute, 56.69 seconds. Winston took the early lead and was second through the first 400 meters. He then moved to the front and held off the challenge of two other runners.

Winston ran the third leg on the Bulldogs' 4x400-meter relay team that finished third but was disqualified when one of the Bulldogs ran out of his lane.

Winston has been a state qualifier in cross country.

Royse City freshman Jacelyn Neighbors was third in the girls pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Neighbors will advance to state as a "wild card" with the best height cleared of the third-place finishers in each of the four Class 5A regions.

Miles Denson of Greenville just missed qualifying for state in the 5A boys 100 by .02 of a second after finishing third. Thomas Drew Donley from Lebanon Trail of Frisco won with a 10.33. Caleb Taylor of Longview nipped Denson for second at 10.61. Denson ran a 10.63.

Denson anchored the Lions' 4x200-meter relay team to fourth place in 1:29.29. Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens and Shawn Brown also ran on that relay.

Denson finished fifth in his sixth race of the day, the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.09.

Denson and the other Lions had to run the preliminaries and the finals on Saturday after Friday's running preliminaries were postponed due to rain and lightning.

"We were put behind the eight-ball after preliminaries were rained out on Friday," said Lions coach Alex Contreras. "Some of our kids had to run six races in one day, so I think it affected our performance. I'm really proud of this group of seniors and the way they've represented themselves and our program. We're going to miss all of them."

The top two finishers in each event at the four regions automatically advance to the state meet in Austin scheduled for May 6-8. — Quinlan Ford senior Colt Cooper, who won a state powerlifting title earlier this spring, will get to compete for state championships in the 4A boys shot put and discus events after winning both events at the Region II-4A meet in Commerce. Cooper won the shot put by nearly a foot with a best heave of 56-9. He threw 56-9 on his first attempt on Friday, before the event was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain. Cooper and the other competitors completed the event on Saturday.

Cooper took the discus throw on Saturday by more than 11 feet with his best toss of 178-8, a career best. Cooper threw 178-8 on his final attempt. — Ky Jackson of Celeste won the boys 400-meter dash at the Region II-2A meet in Springtown. He clocked a time of 50.77 as Pedro Martinez of Wolfe City was third at 52.18.

Celeste's boys 4x100-meter relay was a close third in the time of 44.06. Lindsay nipped Celeste for the automatic state berth by .06 of a second.

Amarian Jones of Wolfe City qualified for state in both the Class 2A long jump (21-7 3/4) and triple jump (44-5 3/4) after winning both events.

Region II-5A

Track and Field Meet

Arlington

BOYS DIVISION

100-meter dash — 3. Miles Denson, Greenville, 10.63.

200-meter dash — 5. Miles Denson, Greenville, 22.09.

800-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:56.69.

4x200-meter relay — 4. Greenville (Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown, Miles Denson), 1:29.29.

GIRLS DIVISION

Pole vault — 3. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-0.

Region II-4A

Track and Field Meet

Commerce

BOYS DIVISION

100-meter dash — 6. Gavyn Beane, Caddo Mills, 11.14.

Shot put — 1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 56-9.

Discus — 1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 178-8.

Region II-3A

Track and Field Meet

Whitehouse

BOYS DIVISION

300-meter hurdles — 3. J'Den Wilson, Commerce, 41.21.

3200-meter run — 6. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 10:26.62.

Discus — 6. Ohmari Davis, Commerce, 133-0.

GIRLS DIVISION

Pole vault — 5. Payton Miller, Commerce, 9-6.

Region II-2A

Track and Field Meet

Springtown

BOYS DIVISION

400-meter dash — 1. Ky Jackson, Celeste, 50.77; 3. Pedro Martinez, Wolfe City, 52.18.

3200-meter run — 5. Jerret Stone, Celeste, 11:09.44.

4x100-meter relay — 3. Celeste, 44.06.

4x400-meter relay — 5. Celeste, 3:34.61; 6. Wolfe City, 3:35.90.

Long jump — 1. Amarian Jones, Wolfe City, 21-7 3/4.

Triple jump — 1. Amarian Jones, Wolfe City, 44-5 3/4.

GIRLS DIVISION

800-meter run — 6. Lacy Malone, Wolfe City, 2:34.42.

High jump — 6. Caroline Helmberger, Boles, 4-10.

Triple jump — 6. Caroline Helmberger, Boles, 35-8 3/4.

Region III-A

Track and Field Meet

Whitney

BOYS DIVISION

4x100-meter relay — 3. Fannindel, 45.31.

GIRLS DIVISION

200-meter dash — 6. Maranda Brigance-Dodson, Campbell, 29.50.

Shot put — 4. Noor Shahankary, Campbell, 30-4 1/2.