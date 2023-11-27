Hungry for victory? Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature first edible mascot

Whatever college football teams participate in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this year better be hungry for more than a win.

The game, which will be played Dec. 28 in Orlando, Florida, will feature the first edible mascot, Pop-Tarts announced Monday. The winner of the matchup will revel in celebration by eating a very large toaster treat. No word yet on what flavor it will be.

The Pop-Tarts mascot is an extension of the company's "Agents of Crazy Good" campaign, which created characters based off classic flavors like Frosted Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon. They appear in television commercials, social media content and at events.

"For sixty years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of Crazy Good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved football mascot, too?" Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts senior director of marketing, said in a statement. "Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day."

This is the first year Pop-Tarts will be the title sponsor of a college football bowl game. The game was established in 1990 in Miami as the Blockbuster Bowl. It has featured teams from the ACC, Big 12 and Notre Dame. The event moved to Orlando in 2001 as the Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl and has spent time as the Champs Sports Bowl, Russell Athletic Bowl and, most recently, the Cheez-It Bowl.

The teams who get to compete for the Pop-Tarts feast will be revealed Dec. 3 when all bowl game selections are announced.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football's Pop-Tart Bowl will feature edible mascot