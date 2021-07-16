Jordan Spieth loses edge late in Round 2; 'more food' needed for weekend

SANDWICH, England – With a birdie on the 12th hole, Jordan Speith moved into a share of the lead at The Open and appeared to be on cruise control. That’s when he got hungry.

Spieth gave a sloppy shot back at the par-4 15th hole when he three-putted from 30 feet and said he lost his edge over the closing six holes on his way to a second-round 67.

“Those last six holes were kind of frustrating. I think I need to bring more food on the golf course tomorrow,” Spieth said. “I got really just in a weird headspace, like fatigued there on like the 13th green as we were waiting and hitting putts.”

He’s still very much in the hunt at Royal St. George’s with an 8-under total that left him three strokes off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen. Spieth said he was pleased with how he finished his round despite his lack of focus.

“It's an easy solution for tomorrow. But the finish on 18 [par] probably securing a second-to-last group on a Saturday is a good position to be in,” he said.