Hungry dogs run faster, but Eagles are ready for seconds
When you play in the NFL, it's quite clear what the ultimate career goal is - hoisting that Lombardi Trophy after a Super Bowl victory.
Though the Eagles fought their way to the playoffs, no one is ever satisfied with their season ending before that first weekend in February.
As the night progressed, Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and Lane Johnson shared their thoughts on the day and how it feels to not be in Miami.
Sights set on today being a workday for me next year. But for now, good luck to both these teams! #flyeaglesfly #hungry pic.twitter.com/wnTyWLhdZt
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 2, 2020
Not playing in this game hurts
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 2, 2020
🦅 #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5g8YThEpHA
— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 3, 2020
And I think every Eagles fan today feels the same way.
For now, we root for Big Red in hopes he finally gets his well-deserved ring - in a way, many would deem that as a small win for Philly.
But come Monday morning, everyone in Philadelphia will have one thing on their mind - getting another parade for the Eagles down Broad St.
They always say how hungry dogs run faster. But I think this city is ready for seconds.
