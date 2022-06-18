'Hungover' Steve Kerr had great night celebrating Warriors' 2022 NBA title

'Hungover' Kerr had great night celebrating Dubs' latest title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there's anyone who is used to the festivities of an NBA championship celebration, it is Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

With the Warriors beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, Kerr claimed his ninth title as both a player and coach.

As expected, the Warriors partied hard at TD Garden on Boston late Thursday, at the after-party in the early hours of Friday morning and on the plane ride back to the Bay Area later in the day.

Upon landing at San Francisco International Airport, Kerr walked over to talk to reporters and was asked how he was feeling.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm hungover right now," Kerr said with a laugh. "We had a great night last night. We had an incredible night. A late night but a special one just celebrating with the team, the families. Just a beautiful night."

Kerr and the Warriors weren't predicted to win the title when the 2021-22 season began, and they entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Their roster wasn't healthy at the end of the regular season, so the coaching staff wasn't sure how the team would come together once the playoffs began.

But just like old times, a roster led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green gelled quickly, and they summoned their championship DNA to battle their way through the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Celtics en route to their fourth title in eight seasons.

"This one was the most unlikely championship of the four that we've had here," Kerr said. "In a lot of ways, just incredibly meaningful because people didn't really expect it. And we weren't really sure when the season started if we could do it. So it all came together and we went on a great run and I'm just thrilled for everybody."

Kerr and everyone in the Warriors organization will get a well-deserved weekend of rest before celebrating with Dub Nation during a parade in San Francisco on Monday.

