England impress in Hungary win with match marred by racist abuse and missiles thrown from the stands

Hungary vs England, World Cup qualifier: live score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

England brush hosts aside with four second-half goals after chanceless first period

Racist chants heard from stands and missiles thrown onto the pitch in hostile atmosphere in Budapest

As England’s football turned beautiful so the atmosphere turned depressingly ugly inside the Puskas Arena with claims that there were ‘monkey chants’ from the Hungarian fans aimed at Raheem Sterling and at substitute Jude Bellingham as he warmed up.

On the pitch Hungary were swept away in a scintillating second-half but as it rained goals so a flare was thrown, Sterling was targeted and Kyle Walker spoke to the referee Cuneyt Cakir about the reaction of the supporters.

Sterling revealed a T-shirt after scoring which read “Love you forever Steffie Gregg” in reference to a childhood friend from Jamaica who died earlier this week from Covid aged only 26. It infuriated the Hungarian Ultras even more and, for that, a barrage of cups was thrown towards him with Declan Rice picking one up and pretending to drink from it.

This impressive victory means that England are in complete control of their group to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar – with four wins from four games and with this deemed the trickiest tie. And not least because of the volatility of the Hungarian fans with Fifa surely set to investigate. This was also some emphatic way to respond to the racists and abusers.

Sadly the England players were loudly booed and whistled by the Hungarian fans as they took the knee before kick-off. It was all too predictable.

The booing was shrill, sustained and from all four corners of the Puskas Arena which was at its 60,000-capacity and was undoubtedly led by the Hungarian ultras group, the Carpathian Brigade. Dressed in their black t-shirts they were massed behind one of the goals waving their giant “CB” flag and co-ordinating their chanting.

Cups thrown from the Hungary supporters litter the pitch after Raheem Sterling's opener - GETTY IMAGES

Story continues

There had been calls from the Hungarian players, coach Marco Rossi and FA president Sandor Csanyi for the fans to behave and there was a nervousness as to how they would react as the game unfolded. Not, as Southgate rightly pointed out, that England could boast about their fans after the traumas at the final of Euro 2020.

Nevertheless Hungary must play two games in Uefa competition behind closed doors – bizarrely Fifa did not follow the ban - as a result of “discriminatory behaviour” at those European Championships when they were investigated for racist and homophobic abuse by their supporters.

But this was a full house. And the anticipation was palpable. Hungary impressed at Euro 2020 where they were an 84th minute German equaliser away from getting through a group that also included France and Portugal but England were determined to draw the sting. They kept the ball, they built the play and they were patient. Even if they lacked a threat.

It did not make for a flurry of chances. Harry Kane shot over, there was almost a mix-up in the Hungarian defence as Kane tried to pick out Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish used his position out on the left to launch himself infield and interchange with Mason Mount. Grealish, in fact, was the one change – a positive one – from the team that started the final against Italy with Kieran Trippier missing out.

Not that the ultras relented. Their chanting continued and peaked as John Stones, earning his 50th cap, misjudged the flight of the ball and was almost caught out by Hungarian captain Adam Szalai. Having not yet played a single minute for Manchester City this season maybe Stones was a little rusty and maybe – generally – that campaign newness also explained England’s inability to make their clear dominance count although Sterling had the excuse of some hefty challenges from Attila Szalai who was clearly detailed to mark him closely. Very closely. And dealt with him very well.

In saying that the game was being played almost exclusively in the Hungarian half as they struggled to get their star man, 20-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai who was back having been injured for the Euros, involved although he should have been put clear by Bendeguz Bolla only for the wing-back to over-hit the pass. Bolla compounded that by being booked for catching Grealish (not for the first time).

After another clumsy challenge, this time by Harry Maguire on Szalai, Szoboszlai was afforded a sight of goal. But his free-kick sailed high over the cross-bar. By half-time England had claimed 70 per cent possession – without recording even a shot on target. It was good in terms of the level of control, for sure, but bad in terms of what they managed to achieve with it.

Sterling makes it 1-0 in the second half after a tight first period - AFP

The pattern continued. England’s patience needed to be allied with a bit more penetration and – finally – a chance was fashioned for Kane. Through on goal, after collecting Kyle Walker’s perceptive pass, he had time and space as the defenders tried to close him down but his shot across Peter Gulacsi was weak and the goalkeeper easily saved with Kane holding his face. He knew he should have scored.

England did not have to wait long.

Declan Rice won possession back and quickly found Grealish who slid the ball to the overlapping Mount. His cut back from the left was met by Sterling and he angled a low shot into the corner of the net. Finally the ultras were silent. England were ahead and Sterling’s celebrations were prolonged. There were whistles and boos and he was booked for taking his shirt off.

They were soon quiet again and again Sterling was heavily involved as England attacked down the other flank with his cross met by Kane whose close-range diving header was too much for Gulacsi who was beaten again.

England were rampant. Gulacsi denied Kane with his legs but he was soon scrambling into the net to collect the ball as Maguire did not even have to jump to meet a corner from Shaw. Gulacsi got his hand to it but was at fault before, once again, saving from Kane after the captain was sent through by Grealish. After all that Gulacsi was easily beaten again when Grealish pulled the ball back to Rice whose shot from 20 yards squirmed through the goalkeeper’s hands. It was embarrassing and exactly what Hungary deserved.

As it happened...

08:45 PM

Harry Kane speaks...

On the win...

"Fantastic result - tough place to come, the win puts us in a great position and almost one foot in the World Cup."

On how they broke down the Hungarians....

"They got tired in the second half and we capitalise on that."

On whether he heard the racist chanting...

"I didn’t hear that, I’ll talk to the boys [to get their reaction], we'll have to complain to Uefa and hopefully Uefa can come down strong."

08:38 PM

FULL TIME: Hungary 0-4 England

England impress in a deserved 4-0 win against a Hungary side lacking in ambition.

Worrying news is that some of Hungarian fans were dishing out monkey chants and throwing missiles onto the pitch - one wonders what punishment they will be handed out now AND if it will have any effect. Remember racism & homophobia of Hungary fans was so bad at the Euros that Uefa imposed a two-match stadium ban BUT Fifa didn’t apply this to take effect now for World Cup qualifiers,

08:33 PM

88 mins: Hungary 0-4 England

This is a proper statement from England - this was supposed to be a tricky match. In the first half it was but this second period they've been brilliant, creating chances and blowing Hungary away.

08:32 PM

Well said

This Hungarian crowd is getting exactly the result they deserve. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 2, 2021

08:30 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! Hungary 0-4 England

Declan Rice scores from long range (thanks to a woeful excuse for a save from Gulácsi)

Grealish dances in the box taking defenders this way and that before he tees up the West Ham player for his second international goal.

08:29 PM

A head for goals

4 - Harry Maguire has now scored five international goals for England, with four of them being netted via headers. Slab. pic.twitter.com/RLHuZuL9gG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2021

08:28 PM

84 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

England make their first change - Lingard is on for Mount.

08:26 PM

81 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

ITV's Gabriel Clarke is reporting that missiles have been thrown from the stand behind the goal England are currently attacking. He also reports that monkey chants have been directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham while the England sub was warming up on the touchline. Worrying news...

08:23 PM

78 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

Another great chance for Harry Kane. Once again he's played in after some fine work by Grealish, but the Tottenham man fires in a low shot that Gulácsi saves with his feet, Kane should have scored a hat-trick by now.

08:22 PM

77 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

Sterling has a great chance to make it 4-0, he is up by himself without a defender in sight and rounds the keeper before scuffing his shot that allows a Hungary player to get back and block. He may well have been flagged for offside had he put the ball in the back of the net.

08:20 PM

76 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

To sum up the hosts' night Szoboszlai's free kick from 25 yards goes very high and very wide and might well have ended up in the Danube.

08:19 PM

74 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

England have dominated in all departments and this second half they have been rewarded for their first-half patience. They've gone up another level and are well worth their 3-0 lead.

08:17 PM

Kane loves a qualifier

13 - Harry Kane has now scored in each of his last 13 EUROs/World Cup qualifying matches for England, netting 17 goals overall. Reliable. pic.twitter.com/ONcmwnLLcU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2021

08:16 PM

Here's Kane's headed goal

08:16 PM

71 mins: Hungary 0-3 England

There has been a flare thrown from the crowd onto the pitch and Hungary may well face more disciplinary action due to their fans after this match.

08:12 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! Hungary 0-3 England

Harry Maguire header from a corner.

The corner resulted from that Kane chance and Shaw's outswinger was headed in by the Manchester United defender. Game is definitely over now.

08:12 PM

67 mins: Hungary 0-2 England

Kane should have had his second and England's third - played in by Grealish in the inside left channel he has a decent chance well saved by Gulácsi.

08:11 PM

Here's the Sterling goal

That man again 🙌



Sterling opens the scoring for England in Budapest!#HUNENG | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/r6WE2BU3ud — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 2, 2021

08:10 PM

65 mins: Hungary 0-2 England

The hosts makes a change - Salloi is on for Sallai...

08:06 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! Hungary 0-2 England

Kane makes up for his earlier miss with a header at the near post. A paocher's goal.

Mount played in Sterling down the right and England's first goalscorer crosses for Kane who makes no mistake this time, heading from three yards away.

Surely that's game over? I cannot see Hungary, who have had little or no ambition this match beyond stifling the visitors, scoring twice in the remaining 25 or so minutes.

08:06 PM

61 mins: Hungary 0-1 England

Can Hungary chase the game now - their whole game plan has been base don not having to and seemingly settling for a draw or unexpected win with a breakaway goal.

The crowd, largely quiet so far, is now raucous once more, but too little too late?

07:59 PM

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! Hungary 0-1 England

It';s the Euros all over again. Raheem Sterling scores from just outside the six-yard box.

Rice wins the ball back in the middle and gives the ball to Grealish who takes on his man and creates and overlap in the process. He plays in Mount who weights his pass perfectly, from the left, and Sterling hits it first time and finally breaks the deadlock.

That was the first time England got in behind the Hungary defence and they're ahead.

07:58 PM

52 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Rice lunges at a loose ball, having lost it, and it looks like he goes over the top (I've not seen the replay yet) and only sees a yellow card. He might consider himself a tad lucky there.

07:55 PM

50 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

What a chance for Kane.

The Tottenham (not Man City...) man is played in by a beautiful ball by Walker (the only good through ball of the match so far) and the England striker scuffs his chance allowing Gulácsi to save when the ball really should have been buried into the back of the net.

07:52 PM

48 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Shaw is fouled by Kleinheisler and England have a free kick 30 yards out on the left. In a game with no real chances they have to make these set pieces count.

Alas they fail to on this occasion as Shaw's ball into the box is easily headed clear.

07:51 PM

47 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Phillips tries his luck with a long ball for the rampaging Walker but the Hungarian keeper, Gulácsi easily collects.

07:49 PM

45 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

No changes at the break from Southgate and no shock that that is the case. You suspect he'll be happy with a point and with Rice and Phillips in front of the back four it's hard to see how the hosts score. If he wants to go for the win then one of that pair may have to make way.

07:33 PM

HALF TIME: Hungary 0-0 England

Well that certainly wasn't entertaining. Hungary have been more than happy to let England have most of the possession and sit back and limit any sort of space for the visitors to work the ball into. It's been highly effective but also deadly dull.

There have been no shots on target, and you suspect England will need to find a better final ball or a moment of magic to break down the packed and obdurate Hungarian backline.

07:30 PM

44 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

They may not have scored or created a decent chance but England have certainly quietened the crowd - one of Southgate's aims pre-match.

07:29 PM

43 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

If we get a goal before the break I'll be shocked.

07:28 PM

This has been as good an attempt as we've had all game

07:25 PM

38 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Hungary commit men forward for the first time this match and Rice commits a foul three yards outside the box - the hiosts have a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Szoboszlai is a dead-ball specialist BUT he cannot make Pickford make a save as his attempt misses the target. He should have done better there - the perfect chance to make the underworked England keeper make a save, and it's wasted.

07:22 PM

36 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

An England corner goes short dragging defenders out to the ball, Grealish takes one on before dinking in a cross that, unfortunately for Southgate's side, is easily headed away. The final ball needs to be better than it is at the moment from England.

07:21 PM

34 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Hungary create their first meaningful attack. The ball is with Bolla in the inside right position and he has a great chance to play in a team-mate but he overhits his pass and the good chance goes begging.

07:17 PM

31 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

While England's final ball hasn't been great Hungary's has been dire. Bar the Stones' dithering the visitors' backline has had nothing to worry about.

07:15 PM

29 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

From the resulting set piece Maguire fouls Orban and it's a free kick to Hungary. The replay suggests that was a bit harsh from the referee, Cüneyt Çakir

07:14 PM

27 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Try as they might England cannot break down this obdurate, packed Hungarian backline. They are doing everything they need to do - be patient, passing the ball well, persevere - but cannot get in behind their hosts.

BUT they do win a corner...

07:11 PM

25 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

There's been no real chances to write home about and no shots on target so far...

07:09 PM

Grealish has been busy so far

Jack Grealish

07:07 PM

21 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Sterling miscontrols but the ball goes to Kane who works it back to the England defence. Did I say the visitors will have to be patient?

07:06 PM

18 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Stone dithers on a bouncing ball and is nearly caught out by Szalai. He's able to recover but that wasn't what Southgate wanted to see.

The ball then quickly moves up to the other end of the pitch and Grealish and Mount combine well to set up a shot from Kane, just outside the box, which goes just over.

07:03 PM

16 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

This match has taken on a very definite pattern - Hungary sit back, England pass the ball in front of them and try to create a chance/good final ball in very limited space. And repeat...

07:01 PM

14 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Yet more patient build-up play from England. They work it down the left and Grealish, dragging two defenders with him, opens up space for Shaw who picks out Kane. The England striker's cross, from inside the box, nearly finds Sterling at the back post.

06:57 PM

11 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Hungary seem happy to sit right back and let England have the ball. The hosts will need to be patient and wait for the opportunities in the final third to present themselves. There's very little space for Sterling et al to run in behind.

06:55 PM

9 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

England still seeing plenty of the ball, they're moving it around from left to right but the final ball is lacking as the latest attack illustrates - the ball is played to Mount on the left and it goes off for a goal kick.

06:54 PM

From Jason Burt in Budapest

The England players were loudly booed by the Hungarian fans as they took the knee before kick-off. The booing was loud and sustained from all four corners of the Puskas Arena which was at 60,000-capacity and was led by the Hungarian ultras group, the Carpathian Brigade, dressed in their black t-shirts, who were massed behind one of the goals. No Hungarian player took a knee.

06:53 PM

7 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

An England attack down the left results in a corner. From the set piece Maguire heads over from Shaw's cross.

06:51 PM

6 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Walker loses the ball for the second time in three minutes. Form the resulting throw on the hosts create nothing and England see the ball once again.

06:50 PM

5 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

Mount is set up by Sterling on the edge of the box and the Chelsea man hits a shot that goes high and wide.

06:49 PM

3 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

England see a lot of the ball in the earlier stages, but cannot work an opening - it's all in their own half. Mount fouls having been given a hospital pass from Walker and it's an early free kick for the hosts inside the England half.

They cannot create anything from the set piece and it's a pretty hum drum opening few minutes.

06:46 PM

2 mins: Hungary 0-0 England

The hosts are a well-organised side and now with their main man Dominik Szoboszlai back (he was injured this summer) will be hard to beat and pose a tough test.

06:45 PM

1 min: Hungary 0-0 England

The hosts are in red and England are in blue.

06:45 PM

England take the knee

To loud boos from the Hungary fans...

06:44 PM

The national anthems have been sung

And the match is about to start...

The Hungary fans create a huge stand-size mosaic to remind England of the famous 6-3 defeat inflicted on them by the Magic Magyars of Puskas et al at Wembley in 1953 - the first rude awakening in English football.

06:40 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

Due to Covid England won't have faced a crowd like this in some time. This is the definition of a 'tricky away trip' and England will find Hungary tough nuts to crack.

This will be tight.

06:38 PM

Gareth Southgate speaks...

On Hungary…

“Very tough, team that had an excellent Euros against top-level opponents.This place will be bouncing so we know we have to keep the crowd quiet and keep the ball well.”

On the importance of Sterling and Grealish…

“The ability of our wide players to get one-on-one and break up there packed defence will be important.”

On the home crowd…

“It’s a very partisan crowd, I hope it doesn’t cross the line.”

06:31 PM

More attack, less isolation

England look like they will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation for tonight's match, with Grealish and Sterling getting licence to push forward and help Harry Kane. In the Euros final against Italy Kane was isolated up front and was largely ineffectual, This is a more attacking side from Southgate - will it work?

Jack Grealish starts tonight for England - AFP

06:11 PM

England players sample the pre-match atmosphere

England players

06:06 PM

Stones raises his bat after a half century

50 - John Stones will win his 50th cap for England tonight, while five of the previous 10 players to win 50 caps have done so while a Manchester City player: Gareth Barry (2011), James Milner (2014), Joe Hart (2015), Raheem Sterling (2019) and Kyle Walker (2020). Citizens. pic.twitter.com/ARBnbhiit8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2021

06:05 PM

England to take the knee

Such is the sad state of affairs that much of the talk coming into this match has revolved around racism and laudable attempts to take a stand against it.

Tonight's arena will be packed despite Hungary having been hit with a three-match stadium ban for "discriminatory behaviour” (racist and homophobic abuse by their fans at Euro 2020) - a sad euphemism by any standards. That ban, however, perversely does not apply to World Cup qualifiers, so it will be no great shock to hear yet more abuse dished out from the stands in Budapest.

Earlier this week Kalvin Phillips confirmed England players would take the knee tonight. Ireland were booed when they took the knee earlier this year and the country’s authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, accused those performing the gesture of “provocation” and backed those booing it.

READ: England players to defy abuse and take the knee in Hungary

05:50 PM

Leeds lads on tour

05:45 PM

Here be Hungary

HUNGARY XI TO FACE ENGLAND: Gulácsi, Kecskés, Orban, Szalai, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Schäfer, Fiola, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai, Subs: Lang, Sallói, Cseri, Varga, Dibusz, Gazdag, Varga, Tamas, Hahn, Schön, Bogdán, Nikolic

05:41 PM

Top of the table clash

This match sees the top two in Group I face each other. England have won all three of their matches with tonight’s opponents second with two wins and a draw.

Here’s how the group stands ahead of kick off.

05:36 PM

An England win on the way then...?

1 - England have only lost one of their last 50 matches in qualifying for the EUROs/WC (W40 D9), losing to the Czech Republic in October 2019. They haven’t lost any of their last 24 WC qualifiers (W18 D6) since a 1-0 away defeat to Ukraine in October 2009. Command. pic.twitter.com/62dRPtw419 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2021

05:33 PM

The England side in black and white

Southgate has named a strong XI for what he has made a point of insisting will be a tough match. Kane starts, Stones wins his 50th cap, From what I can work out there is only one change from the side that started at Wembley against Italy - Grealish is in and Trippier will start the match on the bench.

ENGLAND XI TO FACE HUNGARY: Pickford, Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Grealish, Phillips, Kane, Sterling, Mount. Subs - Johnston, Pope, Trippier, Henderson, Mings, Coady, Saka, Alexander-Arnold, Lingard, James, Bellingham, Bamford

After and eventful time since the Euros final, Harry Kane will start in Budapest tonight - GETTY IMAGES

05:23 PM

Here's the England XI

Here it is... your #ThreeLions team to face Hungary in Budapest! 👊 pic.twitter.com/jT2IPHmZX0 — England (@England) September 2, 2021

01:30 PM

Back in action

Remember the last match England played? I reckon there’s a very high chance you do. If your mind needs jogging then think European Championships final, Wembley, and agonising defeat on penalties to Italy.

That was nearly two months ago now and while the side’s best performance in a major tournament since 1966 will doubtless have given Gareth Southgate’s men a lot of confidence the manager has told them they have to ‘start again’.

They will get back to business this evening against Hungary in Budapest, and Southgate has told his side to expect a tough test.

“The team has gained confidence from what they achieved and the progress they’ve made,” said Southgate. “But equally we have to start again. The journey to having the chance of another run like that in a tournament is under way.

“Mentally it's a good test for us. Away from home, 60,000 fans and a very good team we’re playing against. We have got to be at our very best.”

The last time England played - Italy celebrate their victory on penalties in the Euros final - GETTY IMAGES

Hungary may have finished bottom of their group at the Euros, but they were in the dreaded Group of Death, bundled in with France, Portugal and Germany who they impressed against in a 2-2 draw.

They are second in the World Cup qualifying Group I behind England, who have won all three of their matches so far.

After tonight’s match, Southgate’s side will play Andorra at Wembley - a match they are expected to win well. However, the England coach has impressed on his team that they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

“I think the two away games this week are both going to be hugely challenging,” he said. “They’re good teams. You can't predict what your hardest games are going to be, but we know that Hungary are a very good side.”

In terms of personnel Southgate has shuffled his pack slightly. Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are injured, while Ben White and Ben Chilwell were effectively ruled out by their disrupted start to the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nick Pope and Jesse Lingard have been handed international recalls to a squad that saw Patrick Bamford receive his maiden senior call-up.

The most surprising omission from the 25-man squad was Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who Southgate insisted was "in our thoughts" after his fine start to the campaign.