Hungary will be 'spitting blood' to beat Scotland

Hungary have no points from two games after defeats by Switzerland Germany [Reuters]

The build-up to the big game on Sunday is very much on.

For either Scotland or Hungary to have any hope of a place in the knockout stages, a win is essential.

So much so that Hungary head coach Marco Rossi wants his side to leave everything on the pitch in Stuttgart.

"Scotland is a team which has a lot of physical qualities that in some situations could make us suffer," Rossi said.

"I think what is important to do in the last match is putting on the pitch what our fans are always asking of us. They can accept technical mistakes. They are not stupid.

"They know what kind of level we have, especially compared to these kinds of opponents. But they want to see that, on the pitch - and sorry for these words - that we're spitting our blood.

"This is what I ask of the guys. I don't ask them to win. I don't ask them to score goals. I just ask them to put their maximum effort in. Of course, to be able to do this you must be well organised in a tactical aspect.

"Against Scotland we're expecting another kind of match and we will prepare the right tactics for that. But the most important thing is your maximum effort."

How about that for a rallying cry? Should be an absolute cracker on Sunday.