Hungary player Barnabas Varga reportedly 'stable' after scary collision vs Scotland

A brutal three-man collision late in the EURO 2024 group stage finale between Hungary and Scotland created a horrible scene on the pitch in Germany.

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga was stretchered off following a scary coming-together in the 69th minute, as Varga challenged for a cross and wound up on the turf after colliding with a punch attempt from Scotland keeper Angus Gunn, with Scottish fullback Anthony Ralston also shaken up.

Hungary players immediately called for medical attention as Varga laid flat on the ground in clear distress.

Hungary's federation later tweeted that Varga was 'stable' and in a Stuttgart area hospital.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 tables, bracket ]

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was in tears as a tent was erected around Varga, a stretcher eventually arriving to take the forward off the turf. The 29-year-old Varga is a star for Budapest-based Hungarian powers Ferencvaros.

The match was scoreless at the time as both teams fought for the goal required to provide knockout round hope.

Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth scored in the 100th minute to win the game 1-0 and give themselves a chance of reaching the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams. As a tribute, Csoboth held up Varga’s jersey during his goal celebration.