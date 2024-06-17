Hungary no push-over, Germany's Neuer warns as keeper record looms

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference for the team, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has warned that Germany must not rest on their laurels from a big opening win over Scotland, because their next Euro 2024 opponents Hungary will be a much tougher test.

"They are a very uncomfortable team which will try to be aggressive. It will be a totally different story," Neuer warned on Monday.

Germany play Hungary on Wednesday in Stuttgart, after beating Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener on Friday. Hungary lost their first match 3-1 against Switzerland and can not afford another defeat.

The two sides also met in the group stage of the last Euros in 2021, drawing 2-2.

Memories of 2014 amid confidence

Neuer also recalled the 2014 World Cup where Germany opened 4-0 against Portugal and then drew 2-2 with Ghana before winning the title. But he said the signs were better this time around.

"We got off to a supposedly good start against Portugal in 2014, but we weren't absolutely dominant," he said.

"Against Scotland, we exuded dominance right from the start. But everyone on the pitch was annoyed about the own goal. That's a good sign. We've got our feet on the ground."

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said: "I am quite confident that we can win against Hungary. We'll try to play as well as we did against Scotland."

A win against Hungary will secure Germany a place in the round of 16 with one match to spare, provided Switzerland do not lose to Scotland in the other Group A game the same day.

Neuer not concerned by goalkeeper debate

Neuer spoke of "a really good start" for himself on a quiet evening against Scotland. He had no chance against the freak own goal from defender Antonio Rüdiger, after his status as number one was questioned following a few blunders in previous matches.

The 38-year-old said he didn't pay too much attention to the debate but "analysed things with those responsible.

"We have assessed the images the way they were. There is a lot of trust between the coaching team and myself," he said.

Record looms, and maybe retirement?

Neuer did also suggest that he could retire from the team after 15 years following the Euros, saying: "I don't want to reveal it now. I will think things over after the tournament." Neuer told reporters.

Neuer is playing his eighth major tournament at the home Euros and on Wednesday is set to equal Italian Gianluigi Buffon's goalkeeper tournament record with a 17th match.

"That certainly sounds good," said Neuer, who can gain sole possession of the record in the final group match on Sunday against Switzerland.

All players fit, including Gündogan

Nagelsmann had all 26 players at his disposal on Monday, including captain Ilkay Gündogan who appeared to carry no after-effects from an ankle problem sustained against Scotland.

He was able to continue on Friday after a heavy challenge from Ryan Porteous, who was red carded for the offence. At the end of the game, he left the pitch with an ice pack around the hurt right ankle.

Nagelsmann has one more training session in Bavaria's Herzogenaurach on Tuesday morning before travelling to Stuttgart.