Hungary Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Hungary have made a habit of qualifying for the European Championships, with this being their third consecutive group stage appearance, but can they qualify from their group on this occasion at Euro 2024?

Group A contains the hosts, Germany, central European rivals Switzerland, and a hopeful Scotland. The hosts will clearly be favourites to qualify from the group, albeit Group A is one of the tightest groups in the competition when looked at by FIFA ranking with Germany in 16th, Switzerland 19th, Hungary 26th, and Scotland in 39th.

This is the first time that Hungary have qualified for a major finals by topping their qualification group since the 1986 World Cup. The young talent in the squad, supported by some experienced campaigners, have raised hopes that Hungary can make an impact at the finals this time around.

Group A – Matchweek One

One of the benefits to being drawn in Group A is that your first match comes very quickly. Hungary begin on Matchday 2 as the second match of the tournament against Switzerland. This will be a very important match for qualification given the closeness in the rankings of the two nations and both will want to get something positive to take away from the opener.

This will be the 47th meeting between the near neighbours. Most of the meetings occurred in the early days of international football and through the time when Hungary were a great football power, so the Magyars have a very healthy 30 wins from the 46 previous meetings. However, Switzerland have won all three of the meetings this century, so the momentum of the match-up is definitely with the Swiss.

Group A – Matchweek Two

Group A Date Fixture Ground 19/06 Germany vs Hungary (5pm) Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart *All times BST

Hungary and Germany have played a few times recently and it is actually Hungary that have the recent upper hand. Hungary won the last match in the head-to-head in the Nations League in 2022. Overall, it is actually a very tight history between the two, with 12 wins for Hungary, 12 draws, and 13 wins for Germany.

Group A – Matchweek Three

Group A Date Fixture Ground 23/06 Scotland vs Hungary (8pm) Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart *All times BST

Another rarely played international fixture rounds off Scotland’s group stage with a first meeting with Hungary since a 2018 friendly. Before that friendly, which Scotland won 1-0, the two nations hadn’t played each other since 2004, which, in turn, was the first time since the 1980s. The nations have followed a similar path in having their heydays in the 20th century and then becoming resurgent again in modern times.