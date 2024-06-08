Hungary ease to win as Swiss draw

[Getty Images]

Hungary were in fine form and Swizterland fought back to draw as Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents ended their warm-up preparations.

Roland Sallai's early opener sent Hungary on their way at home to Israel, before a brace from Barnabas Varga.

The striker scored 29 goals in 40 appearances for Hungarian champions Ferencváros last season. Certainly one to watch the Scots defence.

Meanwhile, in St Gallen, Switzerland found themselves behind after Christoph Baumgartner put Austria in front.

But Mainz defender Silvan Widmer promptly got Murat Yakin's side back on level terms in an uneventful affair.

Hungary and Switzerland meet in Cologne the day after Scotland open the tournament against hosts Germany.