Hungary coach Rossi: Germany, Switzerland are favourites in Group A

Hungary coach Marco Rossi waves to the fans before the Hungarian national team training session, in preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Tom Weller/dpa

Hungary coach Marco Rossi said that Euro 2024 hosts Germany and Switzerland are the favourites in their Group A.

He told UEFA's official website that, "on paper, Germany and Switzerland should qualify" to the last 16 and that his side will fight with Scotland for third place.

The best four third-placed teams in the group stage also advance to the knock-out round.

"At the moment I think that in our group we could be joint-third strongest team, alongside Scotland," Rossi told the European football governing body.

"Our dream and objective - a mixture of both - is to get to the last 16. We've proven that we can defeat any team. But we're aware that we could lose against any team. We're keeping out feet on the ground and focusing on our job," he said.

Hungary start the Euros on Saturday against Switzerland before facing Germany and Scotland.