Hungary coach gives Szoboszlai SHOCK wake-up call after 'average' showing against Ireland

Dominik Szoboszlai endured a difficult evening in Hungary colours on Tuesday night as his nation’s 14-game unbeaten streak heading into Euro 2024 was snapped by Ireland.

Adam Idah put the Boys in Green ahead before Adam Lang equalised for Hungary just before the half-time break. However, Troy Parrott struck deep into injury time to seal a shock win for John O’Shea’s side.

There is some concern about the defeat in Hungary, with the Magyars appearing jaded and out of ideas on the eve of the prestigious tournament.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai’s side get their European Championship campaign underway in Cologne on June 15 against Switzerland.

Before that they face Israel in a friendly match at home on Saturday night, with the team hoping to bounce back and head into the Euros on a high.

Marco Rossi warns 'average' Szoboszlai

Following the Ireland game, coach Marco Rossi was quizzed about the form of Szoboszlai, his 23-year-old captain.

“This time his game was average,” Rossi admitted. “Sallai Roland had a better day this time.

“Of course, he had good solutions, as always, but he also made unexpected mistakes that are not characteristic of him - but mistakes happen in the life of every footballer.

“The team's attitude cannot be criticized if we put the match in context. After 14 undefeated matches I can only repeat myself, we are not a top team comparable to England or Germany.

“We are in the middle of a process, we are on the right track.”

Szoboszlai's difficult season

The former RB Leipzig man endured a difficult end to his first season at Liverpool, losing his place in the starting lineup to Harvey Elliott and failing to register a goal or an assist for his club since January.

He admitted his strong start to the season, where he became an immediate fixture in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup following his £60m move, set the bar too high for what was to come after.

A hamstring injury, and subsequent reinjury, didn’t help matters and there’s no doubt Szoboszlai - and new Liverpool coach Arne Slot - will be hoping he comes back stronger after the Euros.

