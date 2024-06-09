Hungary coach delivers Dominik Szoboszlai update after Liverpool ace suffers injury scare

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario ahead of the European Championships.

Three years ago the midfielder, whilst plying his trade in Germany for RB Leipzig, was ruled out of Euro 2020 due to injury and it seemed history was going to repeat itself when he limped off just before the hour mark of Hungary's final warm-up game against Isreal on Saturday.

Appearing to receive treatment for a thigh problem in the early minutes of the second half, Szoboszlai had to be substituted shortly after and this marred what was a comfortable 3-0 win for Marco Rossi's side who bounced back from a shock defeat at the hands of the Republic of Ireland in midweek.

With that said, any fears with regard to the 23-year-old potentially missing out on a second consecutive European Championship through injury appear to have been quashed by journalist Bence Bocsak who took to X (formerly known as Twitter to share an encouraging update.

"Dominik Szoboszlai came onto the pitch and was walking fine after the final whistle today," the post reads. "Looks like his thigh problem was just a precaution."

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai came onto the pitch and was walking fine after the final whistle today. Looks like his thigh problem was just a precaution. pic.twitter.com/oyQmGBJ4Kn — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 8, 2024

Szoboszlai's injury is minor

In addition, during Rossi's post-match press conference, he alluded to Szoboszlai's injury being a minor one with the hope of having the Liverpool midfielder available for selection when Hungary face Switzerland in their Group A opener next Saturday in Cologne.

"We started the match really well today; we were motivated and we played in an extremely inspiring environment," he explained. "The first half went very well and everything came together in attack, but in the second half, after the substitutions, our routines were more difficult to execute.

"It's difficult to replace Salla and Szoboszlai, and this is partly why the quality of our game dropped. Even then, we had some good attacking moves, but in many respects we still have to make progress before our first match of the European Championship.

"Overall, we can be satisfied with this game and now the most important thing is to regenerate properly over the next two days and for the players with minor injuries to recover for the next stage of preparations in Germany."

