Hungary 1-3 Switzerland: Scots left bottom of group

Switzerland joined Germany at the top of Scotland's Euro 2024 group after surviving a Hungary fightback to secure victory at Cologne Stadium.

Ludogorets Razgrad striker Kwadwo Duah justified his surprise inclusion by Murat Yakin as he slotted home his first international goal, before Bologna midfielder Michel Aebischer doubled Switzerland's lead on the stroke of half-time.

Hungary improved after the break and Ferencvaros forward Barnabas Varga headed Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliantly-weighted cross beyond Yann Sommer with 30 minutes left.

However, Monaco forward Breel Embolo secured the three points for the Swiss in stoppage time as the substitute sent a lovely lobbed finish over Peter Gulacsi after a defensive error.

It leaves Scotland, thanks to Friday's 5-1 thumping by hosts Germany, bottom of the group on goal difference and knowing that defeat by Switzerland on Wednesday would all but rule out finishing in the top two.

Read the match report in full here.