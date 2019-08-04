Hungarian Grand Prix 2019: What time does the F1 race start today, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds?

Max Verstappen starts on pole in Budapest this afternoon - and here's how you can watch - Getty Images Europe

What is it?

The 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, the 12th race of the 2019 Formula One season and the last before the three-week summer break.

When is it?

The race is on Sunday August 4.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2.10pm BST on Sunday.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have exclusive coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few. Race coverage begins at 12.30pm BST on Sunday.

Channel 4 have highlights for this round, starting at 7pm BST on Sunday.

What do we know about the Hungaroring?

Circuit length: 4.381km

First grand prix: 1986

Laps: 70

Race distance: 306.53km

Race lap record: 1.19.071, Michael Schumacher (2004)

2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Number of corners: 14

Overtaking chances: Pretty slim, to be honest. It's (perhaps unfairly) known as Monaco without the walls. Still, going into turn one with the aid of DRS is the best place.

What happened in qualifying?

Max Verstappen took his first Formula One pole at the 93rd attempt in Hungary on Saturday and said the overriding emotion was that people would finally stop asking him when it was going to happen.

The precocious Red Bull driver is still only 21 and yet the breakthrough at the Hungaroring, in front of a crowd of raucous and orange shirted fans on a cloudy afternoon, felt long overdue.

As Verstappen's race engineer told him over the radio: "Better late than never".

Verstappen is the man of the moment, the sport's on-form driver with two wins in the last three races and 20 successive top five finishes, so it seemed like a distinct anomaly that he had never started on pole.

He has seven wins already and team boss Christian Horner regularly refers to him as a wise head on young shoulders, praising his maturity.

It was not ever thus, with Verstappen a young man in a hurry from the moment he became the youngest to take part in an official practice session -- with Toro Rosso three days after his 17th birthday in 2014.

The youngest F1 race driver, also at 17, Verstappen became the youngest winner at 18 but the opportunity to become the youngest pole sitter slipped through his fingers.

What are the odds (top six)?

Max Verstappen 8/11

Lewis Hamilton 2/1

Valtteri Bottas 5/1

Sebastian Vettel 16/1

Charles Leclerc 20/1

Pierre Gasly 150/1

What is our prediction?

I am not sure this is one for Ferrari, unfortunately for them. Mercedes will probably be the quickest package and Red Bull could be in the mix as well. Lewis Hamilton already holds the record for most wins at this track so it won't be a surprise to see him claim a seventh. He can't have a weekend as bad as he did at Hockenheim, surely? Bottas needs a good weekend but I can see him going off the boil a bit under pressure after his dodgy weekend in Germany.

Podium prediction:1st Hamilton 2nd Verstappen 3rd Bottas