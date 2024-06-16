Hundreds of scooters join ride-out for Rob Burrow

Hundreds of scooter and motorcycle enthusiasts have taken part in a mass ride-out in honour of the late Rob Burrow.

The riders travelled from Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium to the Leeds Rhinos ground and memorial to the rugby league legend in Headingley.

Organisers of Sunday's event said the number of people attending the ride had gone "ballistic".

Money raised by their efforts will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association to fund treatment and research.

The England and Great Britain rugby league international was diagnosed with the condition in 2019 and died at the age of 41 on 2 June.

Dennis Foley, from the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance, said he recently posted a message asking if anyone wanted to join a ride in memory of the Leeds Rhinos icon.

He added: "We're humbled and gobsmacked by the turn-out."

Joint organiser Neil Waudby said people had been inspired to take part as "everyone looked up to Rob".

"He was a fantastic player and inspirational in how he handled himself with the situation he had," he said.

"It really is an event to show what Rob meant to us all."

Several scooter owners painted their vehicles in Rhinos colours and featured Burrow's shirt number in designs.

Tracy Sanderson, Motor Neurone Disease Association regional chair, said money collected would partly be spent on the care of local patients.

"The Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield effect in West Yorkshire has been huge," she said.

"The awareness that those two have raised has been fantastic."

