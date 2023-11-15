Hundreds of Protesters Calling for Ceasefire Arrested at Staged Sit-In in Oakland

Hundreds of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were arrested while staging a sit-in inside of the federal building in Oakland, California, on November 12.

In this video, demonstrators can be seen wearing shirts reading ‘Jews Say Ceasefire Now’, carrying signs and Palestinian flags, and chanting ‘Ceasefire now.’ Later in the video, we can see one of the protesters getting arrested and escorted out of the building by a police officer.

Jewish Voice for Peace, Bay Area said on X that ‘more than 470’ protesters were arrested. Credit: IfNotNowOrg and Jews for Ceasefire via Storyful