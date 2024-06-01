Hundreds take off on foot at Ford Airport for 5K

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a busy Saturday at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, but there were no travel delays because all of the traffic was on foot.

More than 900 people took part in this year’s GRR Runway 5K. The race took off at 9 a.m. and runners were led onto one of the airport’s runways. They were able to run past airplanes on the ground and see others fly in and out of the airport using the other two commercial runways.

The run has a different charity partner each year. This year it was the Special Olympics Michigan, which offers free health services, sports competitions and programs for people of all abilities.

Dan Burrill is a board member of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, and this was his second year running the 5K. He said he was excited for the run and added that the course presented its own challenges for runners.

“It’s beautiful. This is our general aviation runway over here to the north, and it’s just seeing the airplanes and being on the runway. Now, the only negative is I can see the end. So, you know, it’s not like you’re going through trees where you don’t have to see the end in sight, but it’s like you’re going forever. So it’ll be a little tough run for me, but we’ll get through it,” Burrill said.

He added that the event raised more than $16,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan.

