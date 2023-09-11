Hundreds more Wilko stores could close as HMV owner’s rescue deal collapses

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Thousands more jobs at Wilko could be lost and hundreds more shops could close as HMV owner Doug Putnam’s attempt to rescue hundreds of the collapsed retailers’ shops from administration fell apart.

Putnam, who led the turnaround of HMV, had reportedly been in talks about saving around 200 of Wilko’s 400 shops, having initially hoped to buy as many as 300. However, he has now said that he would not participate in the bidding.

Payment of suppliers, who were owed money when Wilko entered administration, had reportedly been a major challenge in getting Putnam’s deal over the line.

Putnam said: “It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern.”

It is hoped that other discount retailers like Poundland may still save some shops, but no bidder had aimed to buy as many as Putnam.

That means that many more shops are now likely to close, and thousands more jobs could be lost.

Administrators at PwC took over Wilko last month, and have been aiming to secure as much value as possible for its creditors by selling off any parts of the business that they can.

Last week, Wilko laid off around 1,300 staff as it closed 52 shops that weren’t a part of any rescue deal. A further 52 had been bought by B&M for £13 million, and are likely to be rebranded as B&M shops.

When the 1,300 layoffs were announced, Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Every single redundancy is a person who will wake up facing an uncertain future. This needs to be on the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“The reality is years of mismanagement have led us here.

“We are still doing everything we can secure a deal that would protect the majority of jobs and stores. But this will be of little comfort for those not knowing how they’ll pay their bills.”