Hundreds greet holders Italy as they arrive in Germany for Euro 2024

A fan weraing a hat with "Italia" written on it, wait in line at the entrance to the Italian national soccer team's training session in Iserlohn, in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Defending champions Italy were welcomed by hundreds of fans upon their arrival at their Euro 2024 headquarters in Germany on Monday night.

Inter Milan midfield star Nicolo Barella was one of the first players to get off the plane after the squad landed at Dortmund airport and made their way to the base camp in Iserlohn.

Barella missed the two tune-up games against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a muscle injury and is a concern ahead of the Euros.

But ahead of the departure to Germany, coach Luciano Spalletti said: "We're confident that everything is under control with him."

Italy open the Euros against Albania on Saturday before facing Spain and Croatia in difficult Group B.

Italy lost potential starters Francesco Acerbi, Giorgio Scalvini and Domenico Berardi to injury before the tournament, while Sandro Tonali is suspended due to illegal sports betting.

The situation involving Tonali is just one of the scandals Italy will have in the background as they try to make it to the final in Berlin - just like they did in 2006, when they won their fourth World Cup title in Germany.

Ahead of the Euros, they failed to qualify for a second straight World Cup in 2022. Recent months were overshadowed by the much-criticized departure of Euro 2020 winning coach Roberto Mancini to Saudi Arabia and accusations of racism against Acerbi.

"We've often show a poor figure when we've started from pole position. On the other hand, when we started one row behind, we were often a good surprise," head of delegation and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said.

Italy's players climb over hurdles during the Italian national soccer team's training session in Iserlohn, in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leads his teammates across the pitch during the Italian national soccer team's training session in Iserlohn, in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Thissen/dpa