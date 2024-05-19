Hundreds of cyclists ride for Tour de Elizabeth in NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – With their bikes ready to go and smiles on hand, around 850 people took part in the 21st annual Tour de Elizabeth Sunday.

The 15 mile race started and finished at Elizabeth City Hall and was open to all ages.

The tour is a great way for locals to experience the city,

“Bicycling really brings people together in many ways. Lots of people really understand what the city has to offer by seeing it from the seat of a bicycle,” said Jonathan Phillips, Executive Director of Groundwork Elizabeth.

