Hundreds compete in Johnson City’s 2nd annual GO. ALL. OUT. Pickleball Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nearly two hundred pickleball players are competing in Johnson City this weekend as part of the GO. ALL. OUT. Pickleball Tournament.

The event is a Southern Pickleball/Tennessee Pickleball Association-sanctioned tournament. Although it was open to the public, contestants had a chance to qualify for a state tournament taking place later this year.

Jackie Robinson Day Classic in Kingsport pushed to one-day Sunday event

Mark Spackman, co-founder of Southern Pickleball, told News Channel 11 that the sport’s popularity has grown in many cities, and he thinks Johnson City is next.

“The growth of pickleball is crazy,” he said. “I started four years ago, and it’s been astronomical. Last week, we did a tournament with over 800 players; I think we’ll see that in Johnson City soon.”









Organizers said the event is beneficial to the local economy, as well, because around 30% of this weekend’s players are from out of the region.

Mixed doubles took place on Saturday, and men’s and women’s doubles are happening on Sunday.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.