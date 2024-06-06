The Hundred: Full squad lists

[BBC Sport]

Here are the full squads for The Hundred 2024.

Teams will add two wildcard picks before the tournament begins.

Men's contracts range from £125,000 to £30,000, with women's players earning £50,000 to £8,000.

Overseas players are indicated with (o).

Birmingham Phoenix

Men's

Chris Woakes, Naseem Shah (o), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (o), Jamie Smith, Will Smeed, Sean Abbott (o), Tom Helm, James Fuller, Dan Mousely, Jacob Bethell.

Women's

Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (o), Richa Ghosh (o), Ellyse Perry (o), Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Serene Smale, Alisa Lister, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kallis, Charis Pavely.

London Spirit

Men's

Zak Crawley, Andre Russell (o), Shimron Hetmyer (o), Nathan Ellis (o), Dan Lawrence, Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Olly Stone, Adam Rossington, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Critchley, Michael Pepper.

Women's

Meg Lanning (o), Heather Knight, Grace Harris (o), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Redmayne (o), Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland.

Manchester Originals

Men's

Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Sikandar Raza (o), Paul Walter, Fazalhaq Farooqi (o), Tom Hartley, Usama Mir (o), Wayne Madsen, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Josh Hull, Fred Klaassen, Mitch Stanley.

Women's

Beth Mooney (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Molineux (o), Laura Wolvaardt (o), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap.

Northern Superchargers

Men's

Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (o), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Daniel Sams (o), Matthew Short (o), Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson.

Women's

Annabel Sutherland (o), Phoebe Litchfield (o), Georgia Wareham (o), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin.

Oval Invincibles

Men's

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (o), Jordon Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (o), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (o), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye.

Women's

Chamari Athapathuthu (o), Marizanne Kapp (o), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (o), Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce.

Southern Brave

Men's

Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard (o), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Leus Du Plooy, Akeal Hosein (o), Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (o), Danny Briggs, George Garton, Alex Davies.

Women's

Smriti Mandhana (o), Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (o), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Lauren Cheatle (o), Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor.

Trent Rockets

Men's

Joe Root, Rovman Powell (o), Rashid Khan (o), Imad Wasim (o), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth.

Women's

Ash Gardner (o), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Alana King (o), Heather Graham (o), Bryony Smith, Katie George, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alex Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy.

Welsh Fire

Men's

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Matt Henry (o), Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf (o), Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips (o), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stevie Eskinazi, Chris Cooke.

Matt Henry was announced as a replacement for Shaheen Afridi on 3 June.

Women's

Hayley Matthews (o), Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (o), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (o), Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths.