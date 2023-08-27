The Hundred final live: score and latest updates from Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

06:34 PM BST

40 balls Invincibles 39/5 (Neesham 5 T Curran 2)

The Originals are in dreamland currently and Buttler’s decision at the toss to bowl first is looking like a masterstroke.

06:32 PM BST

Wicket

Jacks b Hartley c Walter 14 Another horror moment for the Invincibles. Hartley’s first ball is halfway down the track but Jacks top edges the pull shot and is caught in the deep. The Invincibles are all over the place. FOW 34/5

06:31 PM BST

35 balls Invincibles 34/4 (Neesham 2 Jacks 14)

Not a great start for Overton. Having just dropped Jacks, his first two balls of the day are wides. Overton gets one to rise on Neesham but the top edge lands safely. The Originals could not have dreamt of a better start to this game. Just singles at the moment which the Originals will be happy with.

06:26 PM BST

Wicket

Billings 10 b Walter c Buttler Walter has come on to bowl for the Originals. Little and Gleeson have bowled the first 25 balls between them and bowled brilliantly. Jacks slashes at one and J Overton drops it at point. That is a big drop and he should have caught that. Billings then drills it through cover for four to rub salt into the wounds. But Walter has Billings caught down the leg-side. FOW 28/4

And another! Invincibles are four down as Paul Walter strangles Sam Billings down the legside 👀 pic.twitter.com/LAtgSQzj9t — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 27, 2023

06:22 PM BST

25 balls Invincibles 22/3 (Billings 5 Jacks 11)

Buttler is keeping Little and Gleeson on to keep the pressure on the Invincibles. Fortune for the Invincibles as Billings edges one past slip for four down to third-man. That is the end of the powerplay and it is safe to say the Originals are currently in complete control.

06:18 PM BST

20 balls Invincibles 16/3 (Billings 0 Jacks 10)

Another great set for the Originals. Little and Gleeson have been fantastic with the ball in these first 20 balls.

06:16 PM BST

Wicket

S Curran b Little c Buttler 0 Two wickets in two balls and what a start for the Originals. Sam Curran nicks his first ball behind to Buttler off Little and the Invincibles are in huge trouble. FOW 15/3

06:13 PM BST

Wicket

Stirling b Gleeson c Walter 5 Gleeson comes back on from the Nursery End and his first ball is belted over cover by Jacks for four. What a top shot! Later in the over Stirling flicks one off his pads for four. Gleeson’s first spell was great, not so much this one.

But off the last ball of the set Stirling hits a low full toss straight to mid-on where Walter takes a great catch. FOW 15/2

06:09 PM BST

10 balls Invincibles 6/1 (Stirling 1 Jacks 5)

Little will bowl the next five balls from the Pavilion End as well. His first ball is a beauty. It nips back into Jacks and somehow does not take the edge or hit the stumps. That deserved a wicket. Little goes up for an appeal for LBW but that was going down leg and was given not out.

Jacks gets a run down to backward point. Just six runs off the first 10 balls. Jos Buttler will be delighted with how his side have started.

06:06 PM BST

5 balls Invincibles 5/1 (Stirling 1 Jacks 4)

Stirling gets off the mark first ball with a flick to deep square leg. Jacks finishes the first batch of five with a delightful drive down the ground for four. Terrific, conventional shot.

06:03 PM BST

Wicket

Roy b Gleeson c Buttler 0 A wicket third ball for the Originals. What a start! After two dot balls, Gleeson nips one back into Roy who gets an inside edge and Buttler takes an easy catch. FOW 0/1

Roy is gone for a duck and Manchester Originals have their first wicket! ❌🦆 pic.twitter.com/w1OvmooHhj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 27, 2023

06:00 PM BST

Here we go

The players are out onto the outfield at Lord’s and the final is about to get underway. Jason Roy and Will Jacks are opening the batting for the Invincibles. Richard Gleeson will open the bowling.

05:51 PM BST

Michael Vaughan on the BBC

“The men’s tournament this year has been the strongest of the three years so far. There have been tight finishes, it’s been high-scoring and exciting. “There is star quality in both of these sides. Jos Buttler was phenomenal last night and if he gets going tonight, he’ll be very difficult for the Brave bowlers to stop.”

05:48 PM BST

Different preparation

These two sides have had very different weeks. The Oval Invincibles, who topped the pool stages, have not played since Monday. Meanwhile the Manchester Originals reached the final last night. Will the Invincibles be a bit rusty? You cannot imagine the Originals will be too tired from last night, so will they have some momentum from playing last night?

05:45 PM BST

Full teams

Oval Invincibles: 1 Will Jacks, 2 Jason Roy, 3 Paul Stirling, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Sam Billings (capt & wk), 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Tom Curran, 8 Ross Whiteley, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Nathan Sowter, 11 Danny Briggs

Manchester Originals: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Max Holden, 4 Laurie Evans, 5 Wayne Madsen, 6 Paul Walter, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Tom Hartley, 9 Josh Little, 10 Zaman Khan, 11 Richard Gleeson.

05:42 PM BST

Three changes for the Invincibles

The Oval Invincibles have made three changes to their side; Paul Stirling is in for Tawanda Muyeye, Danny Briggs and Ross Whiteley replace Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa.

05:36 PM BST

Toss won by the Originals

Jos Buttler and the Manchester Originals have won the toss and they will bowl. Buttler has said his side fancy a chase. They have made on change with Tom Hartley coming in for Calvin Harrison.

Manchester Originals win the toss and choose to bowl first in the 2023 men's Hundred final ⚫ pic.twitter.com/wIkInUxLZN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 27, 2023

05:32 PM BST

Who will bat first?

Time for the toss...

05:21 PM BST

Buttler the lead man

In terms of the batting numbers, Jos Buttler has been leading the way by a country mile. He has scored 380 runs, 140 more than any other batsman. He will be leading England in a T20 series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday as well as at the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

05:11 PM BST

Women's final

In the Women’s final, Southern Brave have beaten Northern Superchargers by 34 runs. The Brave lost in last year’s final but have gone one step better this year.

05:05 PM BST

New winner will be crowned

Jos Buttler’s Manchester Originals take on Oval Invincibles at Lord’s tonight in the 2023 Hundred final.

Last night the Manchester Originals booked their place in the final after they defeated the Southern Brave at The Oval in a high-scoring run chase. After Brave posted 196/1, Originals captain Buttler led the run chase with a fantastic 83 in 32 balls, supported by Phil Salt’s 82 off 46 balls. It was the highest run chase in the history of the competition. Buttler was delighted to secure victory and their place in the final.

“That was fantastic. It was a tough fielding innings but we knew with a good start we’d have a chance on a great pitch and a short boundary on one side.

“I was a bit disappointed that they got such a big score, there were a few things I could have done differently as captain but we just had to park it and once we got into our flow, it was hard to stop us.

“We’ll be resting tonight and looking forward to a great day at Lord’s tomorrow.”

They have the chance to go one better than they did last year, when they were defeated in the final by Trent Rockets.

The Oval Invincibles cruised straight through into the final. They won six of their eight group stage games, with just the one defeat. They finished four points clear of their opponents, who finished second.

A new winner will be crowned this evening at Lord’s. Who will it be? The Originals or the Invincibles?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.