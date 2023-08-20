The Hundred 2023: Welsh Fire stay in play-off contention with low-scoring win over London Spirit

The Hundred men's competition, Sophia Gardens London Spirit 109-9 (100 balls): Bopara 24* (20); Henry 2-15, Payne 2-17 Welsh Fire 110-4 (93 balls): Bairstow 40 (38), Abell 37* (26); Worrall 3-24 Welsh Fire won by six wickets ScorecardTable

Welsh Fire kept themselves in the race for a place in The Hundred knockout stages with a nervy six-wicket win over London Spirit.

The bowlers were on top throughout in a low-scoring contest with Spirit slumping to 19-4 and 43-5 before a recovery of sorts took them to 109-9.

Fire then slipped to 15-3 before Jonny Bairstow and Tom Abell got the chase back on track.

A late flurry got Fire over the line with seven balls to spare.

Victory moves Fire up to fifth, level on points with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave - in third and fourth respectively - with one game left to play.

Spirit are a point further back in sixth but play already eliminated Birmingham Phoenix in their final match.

More to follow.

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.