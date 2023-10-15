Humza Yousaf’s wife says Israeli ‘terror’ has left family ‘waiting to die’

Nadia El-Nakla spoke in an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP's annual conference - Jane Barlow/PA

Humza Yousaf’s wife has accused Israel of “terrorising” Gaza, saying that every inhabitant including her family was “waiting to die”.

In a surprise speech at the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Nadia El-Nakla said her relatives in Gaza City were being forced to say goodbye to each other “like it’s the last time” ahead of the planned Israeli ground offensive.

She said ice cream trucks were being used to store the dead and her brother, a doctor, can no longer treat the injured as he had run out of medical supplies. Mr Yousaf embraced his wife after her speech, then wiped away tears.

Her parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, travelled from their Dundee home earlier this month to visit her 93-year-old “elderly and frail” grandmother. They were “trapped” in Gaza after the Hamas terror attack.

Ms El-Nakla’s brother also lives in Gaza with his four children including a two-month-old baby. She said she fears the city where her family has a home is being “obliterated like never before”.

Her emotional intervention came as speakers who had been scheduled to appear at a pro-Palestine fringe event at the conference were “uninvited” after The Telegraph disclosed one had described the Hamas attack as a “dream come true.”

An emergency motion was passed unanimously by delegates calling on the UK Government to back UN demands for a humanitarian corridor to be set up, allowing people to leave Gaza and for aid to arrive.

Speaking in the preceding debate, Ms El-Nakla said she “started this week extremely fearful” and is now “ending this week in complete despair”. She added: “I’ve seen many wars in Gaza as I grew up, but nothing like this.”

She told the conference how people are now sleeping on football pitches near her family’s home, but added: “They still are dropping bombs on them. Morgues are full, we’re using ice cream trucks for the dead.”

Ms El-Nakla sent her “heartfelt condolences” to Israeli families who are “grieving and suffering” following the Hamas attack but delivered an excoriating attack on their government’s response.

She said: “What we are watching is an unimaginable horror, families of 20 people being wiped out just like that. Every person in Gaza is waiting to die. Every person in Gaza is being terrorised.”

Urging the Government to do more to help its residents, she added: “Instead of sending spy planes, the UK should be sending supplies.”

The SNP councillor said her mother had told that there had not been a let-up in the Israeli aerial bombardment for “more than 10 minutes”.

Her two greatest fears are that more than two million people will die “through military attack, door-to-door killings and starvation”, she said, and afterwards “Gaza will no longer exist.”

Earlier, Mr Yousaf disclosed his mother-in-law had telephoned at 1am on Sunday morning “in a panic” to say “her goodbyes” but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The First Minister told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that some in their Gaza neighbourhood had been told to evacuate their home because it was due to be hit, leaving neighbours “running to goodness and God knows where”.

“You can imagine the panic, and my mother-in-law was even saying her goodbyes, which was pretty hard to hear,” he said.